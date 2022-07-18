Study shows no benefits of alcohol in moderation for those under 40

A new study is making waves on social media because it found that there is no amount of alcohol that is beneficial to the body or mind for those under 40.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Raise and glass and toast to your health... but only if you're over 40.

Studies show certain types of alcohol in moderation can be good for your body. However, a new finding is making waves on social media because it found that there is no amount of alcohol that is beneficial to the body or mind for those under 40.

The study, published in the journal Lancet and prepared by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, is the first to report alcohol risk by global geographical region, age, sex and year.

Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition to explain the results of the study.

"Of course the study shows kind of what we already knew which was alcohol doesn't quite do what we want it to do," Silverman said.

Alcohol's effects on the body have been studied for years, and doctors found alcohol in moderation could decrease a person's risk of heart attacks and strokes, according to Silverman. This study went deeper and involved patients from around the world to "see what they die of or don't die of."

"As it turns out, those people under age 40 who drink alcohol have a higher risk of having problems with trauma, basically. Car wrecks, suicides, alcohol-related poisonings, those things," Silverman said. The study found that no amount of alcohol would benefit that age group.

"There is not a lot of benefit besides cardiovascular benefit in those over age 40," Silverman said.

It all comes down to responsibility.

"If you're over age 40, you're not out there drinking Jägermeister shots and getting in your car," Silverman said. "I think the risk outweighs the benefit certainly under age 40 and the risk and benefit are of very little value over age 40."

Still, Silverman said it is okay to have that glass of red wine at night.

"If you want a glass of wine, there is a little bit of benefit for those over the age 40 for small amounts of alcohol, not large amounts of alcohol," Silverman said. "There is a small, but trending, amount of increased breast cancers in women under age 40 as well," Silverman said.

Everything in moderation, Silverman said.

