CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For residents the rural parts of the Coastal Bend, getting medical attention fast and efficiently isn't always easy, but things are rapidly changing.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday morning for the new Nueces County Rural Medical Clinic, a mobile clinic made possible by the Texas A&M University-College Station Colonias Program. It was built by students there and is aimed at improving the quality of life for residents living in colonias and economically distressed parts of Texas.

The City-County Public Health District will oversee the mobile clinic, which will provide things likes free screenings for hyptertension and diabetes, and free vaccinations your kids may need, and more.

"There's a lot of people out there that get left behind, and they can get in for treatment or services, and we're going to go out to them," Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez said.

"We can tell you you're sick, but if we can't do something about it then we've really not done anything for you at all, so we try to offer all encompassing service to everyone from 0 to 99," said J.R. De La Garza of the Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation.

The mobile medical clinic will officially roll out this March and will service areas like Banquete, Robstown, Driscoll and Bishop.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: