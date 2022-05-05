One in 10 women experience postpartum depression. A support system can make a huge difference, doctors say.

The birth of a baby can trigger a wide array of emotions from excitement and joy to fear and anxiety. One thing many women may not expect is depression.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One in 10 women will experience postpartum depression after giving birth, with some studies reporting one in seven women... yet there is still little awareness.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we want to shed some light on the depression some mothers can experience after childbirth.

Most women will experience the "baby blues" after giving birth, which is much different from postpartum depression, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition and said having the baby blues is very common.

"It usually starts on the third day and it lasts for two weeks and most of the time it resolves on its own within two weeks," Surani said.

"(The depression) usually starts around six weeks, and besides some of the symptoms- they become very sad, they have reduced concentration, they have trouble sleeping, they start getting withdrawn from the family, they have a very difficult time bonding with the baby and they feels hopeless- and that's a major concern as a mother.

"There are certain groups of people we need to keep in mind who have a high risk of developing (depression). Somebody who has a depression or family history of depression or mental health, someone who has a very traumatic event during their life during pregnancy, someone who have mixed feelings about pregnancy or some patients who do not have a good support system."

Despite mothers often feeling ashamed of experiencing postpartum depression, it is very common and it could help just to talk about it.

"A lot of the time people don't recognize it, they don't seek medical help, so I think this segment tries to bring the awareness that it is very, very common and we need to look out for that and make sue that the new moms are not left alone and there is a good support system around her."

