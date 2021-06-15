x
Health

Operation Health and Wellness: Free medical, veterinary services in Nueces County

The services are offered Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24.
NUECES COUNTY, Texas — With help from the National Guard, free medical and veterinary services will be available through June 24th. These services are completely free. It’s all part of ‘Operation Health and Wellness’.  

Services will be offered in Robstown, Bishop, Petronila and Banquete. 

