BEAUMONT, Texas — A patient at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas is being tested for the coronavirus.

Baptist Hospital is currently awaiting results on the patient who was tested according to Baptist Hospital spokesperson Mary Poole.

In Texas in the past weeks two college students were for the virus, a Baylor student and a Texas A&M student. Neither student tested positive.

Two other suspected cases of the virus in Texas turned out to be negative.

In total, there have now been more than 24,000 reported cases of the new coronavirus in China. In the U.S., there are just 11 confirmed cases. Right now, 206 tests in the U.S. have come back negative, but there are still 76 tests pending, according to the CDC.

"Unfortunately, there is no quick magic test like there is for the flu or strep, there isn't any for the coronavirus," Dr. Ho told 12News. "It's a very specific strain so we would have to get a sample and we would send it off the CDC."

The patient would then answer a series of questions:

Have they traveled to China in the past three weeks

Do they have respiratory issues

Are they or have they been running a fever

Medical staff would give them a mask and take them to one of their negative pressure rooms.

"(We would) escort them to one of our negative pressure rooms to protect the public from the spread of the disease," Sarah Morris, the emergency department process improvement coordinator for Baptist Hospital said. "These rooms have a venting system, called a negative pressure system, to prevent the spread of the infection into the hospital or to the public."

Baptist Hospital has three of these negative pressure rooms in its emergency room, with more throughout the hospital.

"There's also have a communication box and window so we can communicate and monitor the patient without entering the room over and over," Morris said.

Tests would determine how long a patient would have to stay inside the room.

Doctor Ho told 12News when it comes to the coronavirus, knowing what it is can prevent a lot of panic. He says education is key. If you haven't been to China or been exposed to somebody who recently traveled there, you are at a very low risk of contracting the coronavirus.

If you're wondering about what the symptom's are for coronavirus, Doctor Ho says "They're very similar to any other upper respiratory infections; cough, congestion, fever, runny nose, malaise."

Although currently there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Texas, officials said the best thing people can do is make sure they are consistently washing their hands.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

