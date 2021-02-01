Annual Polar Bear Plunge, fundraiser for ALS canceled on North Beach

The plunge is a daring event that takes place on New Year's Day. Hundreds of people run into the water on North Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 2021 was supposed to begin with a splash for those planning to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

However, COVID-19 caused this year's event to be canceled.

The plunge is a daring event that takes place on New Year's Day. Hundreds of people run out into the water on North Beach.

It's also a fundraiser to raise awareness funds to help find a cure for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.

"A lot of charities are hurting for the same reason events like this all over the place, have had to cancel and what I would encourage people to do is, if you're financially able, still go to our website, you can donate," an organizer said.

The organization said those funds go directly to their charity partner, ALS Therapy Development Institute, whose sole purpose is to find a cure.

She added that those who still want to can go take the plunge this year, but be sure to be socially distant and safe.

Plans to hold the plunge are already in place for 2022.

