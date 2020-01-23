BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos County Health District is investigating a suspected case of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in a patient who traveled from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus originated.

The Brazos County patient is being isolated at home while precautionary testing is done.

The 2019 novel coronavirus has sickened hundreds of people in Wuhan, China before spreading to other Asian cities.

The only other known U.S. case is in Washington state where a man in his 30s was diagnosed after returning from a trip to Wuhan.

Three U.S. airports, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, are screening passengers for the virus on flights from southeast Asia.

The virus can cause flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, headache, shortness of breath and sore throat.

The general public is encouraged to practice general preventive actions:

Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is no current vaccine for the coronavirus but researchers at UTMB in Galveston are working on one.

On Thursday, China closed off three cities of more than 18 million people combined in an unprecedented effort to try to contain a deadly new viral illness that has sickened hundreds and spread to other cities and countries in the Lunar New Year travel rush.

In addition to Wuhan, the apparent epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, China is trying to lock down the city of Huanggang. Reuters reports authorities there have ordered indoor entertainment venues to close and are asking citizens not to leave other than under special circumstances. Huanggang is home to about seven million people.

Similar measures were set to take effect in the nearby city of Ezhou, home to about one million residents, according to the New York Times.

