Proposed 'Coronavirus Victim's Compensation Fund' for anyone who contracted COVID, or family members who lost a loved one to it

TEXAS, USA — South Texas Congressman Filemon Vela is proposing legislation that would compensate all those affected by the coronavirus.

Vela represents the 34th congressional district, which includes parts of the Coastal Bend. He tells 3News that the bill calls for essentially compensating anyone who has gotten sick from COVID-19, or family members who've lost a loved one.

Vela filed a measure called the Coronavirus Victim's Compensation Fund of 2020. It's a bill modeled after the September 11 Victim's Compensation Fund.

What inspired him to create this bill was one of his constituents who contracted the virus back in April.

"He was put on a ventilator and to this day is still suffering physical consequences of that ravaging infection," Vela said. "It struck me that the real victims here are those individuals across our country who've been infected by the coronavirus."

Vela said the bill is already getting positive feedback from fellow Democrats as they prepare to go back into session. He realizes even if the bill passes the house, it'll have an uphill battle once it reaches the Republican controlled Senate. He said this pandemic doesn't discriminate along party lines.

"It just seems to me that given what people around this country are going through that the fair thing to do is to compensate them," Vela said.

The exact amount of compensation for individuals isn't in the bill. Vela used a figure of nearly $100,000 per family based on the 9-11 Hero's Act. Adding the distribution would be handled in the same manner as that of the 9-11 funds.

"We have varying levels of damage across the board and the special master or administrator would be the one responsible for determining who gets what and how much they get," Vela said.

Could such a bill, if passed into law, open the door to other legal ramifications? It could give individuals the right to sue whoever or wherever they believe they contracted the virus.

Local Legal Analyst Matt Manning said the bill is very specific. It isn't written in that way.

"Negligence and any other serious liability is not going to be, I guess addressed by the bill," Manning said.

Manning pointed out that Republicans in the Senate are already pushing back should a bill without these stopgap measures included.

"This bill was introduced at the same time Mr. McConnell in the Senate has indicated that he would not allow any bill to pass unless there is coverage," Manning said. "In terms of liability for churches and businesses and all of that is intended to essentially shield where they are not following, or whether are following CDC guidelines and people claim that the contracted the virus in those places."

One other caveat to the COVID Compensation Bill includes that if a person has already received some sort of compensation such as insurance benefits, their eligibility and amount of compensation could be limited.

