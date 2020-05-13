CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many places continue to remain closed as they figure out the best way to reopen under safety restrictions.

There's still plenty of outdoor activities that can help keep you and your kids healthy and occupied. We want to remind people that quarantining doesn't mean you have to stay confined to your home, getting out and doing exercises outside can be beneficial for kids' mental health.

We spoke with a Kathryn Soward, Psychologist and Life Coach here's what she had to say about this topic.

"Spending time in a park, or on a walk or even out at the beach together with the same people you're in the household with is not a bad idea," Soward said.

"Getting fresh air and doing a physical activity is like making a deposit into your family relationship."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

