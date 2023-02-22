Recognizing heart attack signs early can save your life

Doctors with Corpus Christi Medical Center say that while some heart attack symptoms are common in both men and women, many other symptoms can vary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Approximately every 40 seconds, someone experiences a heart attack across the United States, according to the American Heart Association. The group has designated February as Heart Month across the nation, and it's designed to spread awareness about the dangers of heart disease and how to recognize the signs of a heart attack.

Doctors with Corpus Christi Medical Center say that while some heart attack symptoms, such as chest pain, are common in both men and women, many other symptoms can vary. In women for example, a heart attack can be less recognizable as often times, women will not experience chest pain.

Heart Attack Symptoms In Men

Back, neck or jaw pain

Chest pressure or pain

Shortness of breath

Vomiting or nausea

Heart Attack Symptoms In Women

Discomfort in the neck, jaw or arms

Fatigue

Lightheadedness

Lower back pain

Nausea, or flu-like symptoms

Research from the AHA shows that heart disease is the leading cause of death in American women. Experts believe the reason the numbers are so high is because symptoms can go unnoticed, and treatment is often delayed. Seconds do matter when it comes to serious medical conditions and doctors advise anyone with symptoms to call 9-1-1 when the warning signs are recognized.

Heart disease is preventable, and the risk of complications can be reduced by as much as 80 percent, according to the AHA. The AHA suggests making some simple lifestyle changes in order to improve overall heart health.