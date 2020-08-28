'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' hosting free 5K event this Saturday

The 5K is limited to 50 participants and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Facial coverings are recommended for ages 10 and older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new addition headed to “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” this weekend is a free 5K along the scenic Bayfront.

The 5K kicks off this Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 7:30 a.m.

"The 5K is limited to 50 participants and will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines. Facial coverings are recommended for ages 10 and older and temperature check at sign-in," said organizers.

The health and wellness initiative called “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” offers fitness activities for all ages and skill levels.

"The community is invited to take advantage of the FITNESS LANE, join Wellness Sessions, and play in the Kids Zone. The Kids Zone includes an obstacle course, noodle hockey, and scoop ball. H-E-B is a community partner providing fruit and water for all participants," said officials.

The Coffee Mugg, a local coffee shop, will be on-site handing out freshly brewed coffee this Saturday for the event.

"The FITNESS LANE is open for people to “get moving” in a safe, vehicle-free environment. No registration is required. Walk, jog, run, or bike in a designated 1.25-mile fitness lane from Cole Park to Lawrence Street! The FITNESS LANE is available every Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The fitness lane will help to reduce the overcrowding of the sidewalks and enable social distancing of at least six feet while exercising," added organizers.

According to city officials, an expanded fitness lane has been created along Ocean Drive to Shoreline Boulevard that will temporarily close northbound traffic from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. for residents to bike, run, jog and walk along the bayfront from Cole Park to Art Center of Corpus Christi.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Park and Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages 8 and older, of all abilities, on Saturdays from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Blvd. Check-In, Fitness Moves session and the Children’s Activity Area will be held at McCaughan Park.

Zumba and Yoga will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. Participants are also eligible to receive give-away rewards. The Kids Zone, for ages 8-12, begins at 9 a.m.

The 40- to 60-minute fitness sessions:

Walk the Bayfront (7 – 11 a.m.): 2-mile walk along the Bayfront at your own pace.

2-mile walk along the Bayfront at your own pace. Walk to Run (7 – 7:40 a.m.): Learn how to increase your endurance through proper running and walking techniques.

Learn how to increase your endurance through proper running and walking techniques. Fitness Moves (8 – 8:40 a.m.): Learn techniques for bodyweight training, conditioning and circuit training.

Learn techniques for bodyweight training, conditioning and circuit training. Yoga (9 – 9:40 a.m.): Learn how to improve physical and mental strength through a series of poses.

Learn how to improve physical and mental strength through a series of poses. Zumba (10 – 10:40 a.m.): Aerobic fitness infused with Latin American dance moves.

Aerobic fitness infused with Latin American dance moves. Kids Zone (9 – 11 a.m.): Obstacle course, noodle hockey, scoop ball. No registration required.

Class sessions are limited to 20 participants per class. The public can register for classes and the 5K through the online registration link www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.

Organizers say measures will also be taken for appropriate physical distancing for the safety of the participant. Participants are also encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout.

“Everyone in our community is strongly encouraged to use all preventative measures and that includes exercising. Our goal is to have a community of healthy residents who will reap the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by taking advantage of our natural environment for their outdoor fitness,” said Peter Zanoni, City Manager.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460, in advance.