Second annual Health Fest comes to Portland

The event, put on by the Portland Chamber of Commerce, wants to make starting a healthy lifestyle fun instead of scary.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting a healthy lifestyle can seem daunting - diets, exercise regimens, the dreaded vegetables? Well, the Portland Chamber of Commerce wants to make it all a bit less scary.

The second annual 'Health Fest' happened today at the Portland Community Center. It featured a half-marathon, Zumba classes, a health food taste test, and more.

Simome McCleherty, the chair of the Healthy Portland Committee, says the event is designed to show people that a healthy lifestyle doesn't have to be stressful.

"We want to get people motivated and maybe take a little bit of the fear away, being healthy is not scary but it's supposed to be fun too," McCleherty says.

The city hopes this is event is the second of many to come.

