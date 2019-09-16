Dealing with cancer can be devastating and when the diagnosis involves a child, it can be almost impossible to deal with. Fortunately, some of the most cutting-edge treatment is available right here in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Pediatric Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Driscoll Children's Hospital is part of the National Children's Oncology Group, which is devoted exclusively to the study and treatment of pediatric cancers.

"So families can stay here. You don't have to uproot your family," Nurse Shannon Broughton said. "You can get the same treatment as in another city."

Because they are a dedicated children's center, they take a very special approach to treatment.

"There are several aspects to diagnosis and treatment, not just limited to physical aspect of it but social, psychological, financial," Pediatric Hematology Oncologist Dr. Nkechi Mba said. "So looking at cancer, not just from the child, but from the family unit, is our goal."

Young patients at the center are treated by their own personal team of doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals every time they come in, and parents are able to stay with their children during many of the treatments, all of which helps kids feel more comfortable and safe during what might otherwise be a terrifying experience.

