CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Barbara Scopelitis remembers a time when no one covered up when going out in the sun. "We put stuff on to make us tan," she says. "Oily, greasy stuff."

After 15 years of competitive redfish fishing, Barbara found what she thought was a blemish on her chin. Her doctor, however, told her what it really was: basal-cell carcinoma. BCC is the most common form of skin cancer, and it usually presents itself as a small pimple or blemish that tends to bleed and does not heal.

Barbara visited with Dr. Ryan Rogers of Padre Dermatology, and he was able to remove the lesion, examine the tissue, and give her lab results in just under two hours. Rogers' lab is in his office, so he doesn't need to send samples away for pathology.

