Trouble sleeping? Exercise may be the key

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have difficulty sleeping, you are not alone. According to the CDC, one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. In a study done by the Mayo Clinic, research finds that exercise may be the solution to your sleepless nights.

"We are one of the most sleep-deprived nations in the world. One-third of our population doesn't get enough sleep," Dr. Salim Surani said. "One thing we all know is when we exercise, it takes your mind away from everything. Your body releases the happy hormones, or endorphins, and that makes us feel good."

Cardiovascular exercises and stretching are some of the best workouts to help aid in sleep. How long you sleep is also a factor.

"The key thing is, you have to exercise in the morning. Some people want to do exercise in the evening but make sure you don't exercise just like 20 or 30 minutes before going to bed because you're all charged up and can have difficulty sleeping," Surani said.

Doctors recommend a three to four hour time frame between your workout and bedtime.

"You will get a very good night's sleep, you're more relaxed, you will be more refreshed in the morning, you will have less sleep deprivation and you feel good," Surani said.

And, if you are someone who has trouble getting to sleep, be mindful of what you're eating and the time you're eating. Try to stop eating two to three hours before calling it a night.

