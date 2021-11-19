Special meeting held at City County Health District to discuss future of the district, employee concerns

There’s a lot of questions left to be answered, but one thing that is very clear is this transition isn’t going to be easy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the City County Health District separation in full affect, conversations among leaders are still being discussed, and some questions from employees remain unanswered.

A special meeting was held Friday at the health district and City Manager Peter Zanoni provided insight on the separation process as the 90-day completion mark draws near in January.

“The date of January 18 is most likely not going to be the date where everything switches over, that’s pretty obvious," Zanoni said.

“We may use external law teams," Zanoni said. "To help us when we go through the grant process and any other questions that may come up.”

County employees also have questions that they feel have yet to be answered.

"Have any conversations taken place regarding locations?," said one employee.

Nueces County Attorney Jenny Dorsey responded to the question, saying no.

Another employee wanted to be reassured that their best interests were being taken into consideration during this transition.

Although it’s shaping up to be a complicated process Zanoni says some things will be easier to transition into like vital and statistics roles.

“That’s one of the things that our model here in Corpus Christi is unusual, Zanoni said. "In Texas most cities especially those seven above us that we always look at, seven largest in population they have the city secretary or the city clerk's office do that. In fact this week our city secretary went to Victoria Texas to see how there's works over there.”

When it comes to the hiring of employees, that’s still being worked out including manager roles.

“We are going to use a national recruiter for the director position for the public health or community health we’re dancing around with the titles," said Eyvon Mchaney, Director of Human Resources.

Everything involves a process even entry level roles.