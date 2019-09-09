CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health professionals at Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital learned about new ways to fight complex heart diseases thanks to a visit Monday from a new Mobile Learning Lab.

The 18-wheeler mobile laboratory arrived at the hospital Monday to teach their heart care team about a new device that helps keep blood pumping through a patient's heart and reduces the workload on the heart.

"Well, this technology is innovative. It's still relatively new to the market, and our staff needs to stay up to date on continuing education. The practices and involvement of these devices to take the best care of our patients," Cole Forbes said.

The new mobile lab is the only FDA approved lab on the market. It travels across the country to educate cardiologists, nurses, and cath lab employees about the technology.

