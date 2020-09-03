CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is officially spring break here in the Coastal Bend, and the crowds are hitting the beach. Unfortunately, many people will also end up in the hospital emergency room, suffering from a variety of ailments.

Local ER physician Dr. Kim Onufrak with Doctors Regional Hospital, Corpus Christi Medical Center says alcohol poisoning is a common problem. Injuries from drunk driving accidents are also far too common during these holiday periods.

Dehydration and sunburn are also issues that can send people to the hospital.

Some tips for staying healthy and safe during Spring Break:

Drink at least 2 liters of water daily, more if you are in hot, humid weather.

Up your water intake if your are drinking alcohol, which is dehydrating.

Use sunscreen of 30 SPF or higher, and reapply every 2 hours and/or after swimming and perspiring.

If you have been drinking, don’t drive. Take advantage of the free towing program offered by Apollo Towing.

Be sure to watch our exclusive report on Spring Break Safety on KIII TV 3 News First Edition Tuesday.