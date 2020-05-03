CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Living in South Texas we're used to the sun and heat. But sometimes we're so accustomed to it that we don't realize the effect of those powerful rays. "In Texas we get UV exposure every single day of the year," says Dr. Nathan Davis with South Texas Dermatology. "That exposure does age the skin faster, and it can also lead to skin cancer, including melanoma, which is a deadly form of skin cancer."

So how can we enjoy this Coastal Bend sunshine, and still stay safe? Dr. Davis recommends using sunscreen every day, even when we're not going to spend long periods outdoors. Some other tips:

Use a broad spectrum (covers UVA and UVB rays) of 30 SPF or higher.

Reapply your sunscreen every two hours, especially if you are in the water or perspiring.

Use sun protective clothing like long sleeves, clothes with built-in SPF, and hats.

Don’t forget those “forgotten” spots like the scalp and part, back of neck, back of knees, tops of feet, and ears.

"These are things that can not only prevent skin cancer," says Dr. Davis, "but also help slow down the aging process."



