Could your sugary drink be killing you faster? Dr. Salim Surani talks about a study that says it could be

He said a recent Harvard study shows that the drinks could lead to more instances of heart disease and death.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Salim Surani talked with us this morning about a new study from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.   

The study was done over about 30 years, he said, and compared the diets of about 12,000 people with Type II diabetes: those who drank sugary drinks and those who didn't.

He said the study found, among other things, that the sugary drink consumers had an 8 percent higher mortality rate. 

