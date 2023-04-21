Could your sugary drink be killing you faster? Dr. Salim Surani talks about a study that says it could be

He said a recent Harvard study shows that the drinks could lead to more instances of heart disease and death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Salim Surani talked with us this morning about a new study from Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

The study was done over about 30 years, he said, and compared the diets of about 12,000 people with Type II diabetes: those who drank sugary drinks and those who didn't.

He said the study found, among other things, that the sugary drink consumers had an 8 percent higher mortality rate.

He tells us more about the study in the video.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!