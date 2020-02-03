CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Toddlers and preschoolers often have trouble expressing themselves, and that frustration often leads to temper tantrums. "We get used to communicating with our children on more of an adult level," says Dr. John Lusins, director of Bayview Behavioral Hospital. "Children have to communicate as children."

Patience and learning how to listen to your child, even when he or she is in the middle of a meltdown, can go a long way when dealing with tantrums. Leaving the child alone, while keeping an eye on them to make sure they're safe, is also effective. The good news is this behavior is perfectly normal, and it usually phases out by the time they're in grade school.

A more serious condition can manifest itself in older kids. Disruptive mood dysporic disorder, or DMDD, is diagnosed in children and adolescents ages 6 to 12 who exhibit extreme irritability, anger, and frequent, intense temper outbursts. When these issues create problems at school and at home, that's when parents should speak to their pediatrician about an evaluation and treatment..

