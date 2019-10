CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is hosting a 5-K Rally Walk/Run Friday to raise awareness and funds for First Friday, an organization that provides free mammograms and other services to help battle breast cancer.

Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the walk/run begins at 6 p.m. at the Hike and Bike Trail and Hammerhead parking lot.

