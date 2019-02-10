CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Texas A&M University campuses across the state will soon be banned from using e-cigarettes and vape pens.

The ban is a direct result of the latest health concerns related to the use of those devices, but what do students think? 3News spoke with some students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi on Wednesday to get their thoughts on the ban.

Vaping has become a popular alternative to smoking cigarettes. Some use the devices as another way to use nicotine products, and others use them to ingest other substances, such as CBD oils. However, a recent wave of lung-related illnesses tied to vaping has prompted Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp to place a total ban on vaping across all A&M campuses.

At TAMUCC, there are differing opinions on the issue.

"We don't know what's wrong with these e-cigarettes," student Gabriel Villarreal said. "We don't know how bad these things are, and there have even been reports in the news that people are dying."

"Eventually it's going to take a toll on your body just like everything else, so I don't think they should ban it," student Joshua-Tilar O'Neil Sullivan said.

Chancellor Sharp issued a statement saying he would like to see the ban in place on all 11 of the university campuses within the Texas A&M system as soon as possible.

