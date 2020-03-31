NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 state mental health support line to help those dealing with anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. The hotline is operated by the Harris Center for Mental Health and IDD. Counseling services are confidential and free of charge to people who call the hotline.

People can call the statewide COVID-19 mental health support line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: