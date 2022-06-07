Texas IVF doctors, patients worried about the future of the procedure with Roe v. Wade overturned

Attorney Adam Muery said with the lack of laws around IVF, things could get murky with Roe no longer in place.

AUSTIN, Texas — Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, some in vitro fertilization doctors and patients have been worried about the procedure's future.

Allison Spagnolo has raised her family in Texas for the past four years.

"You can't beat the weather down here," said Spagnolo.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, she feels there is a storm that could loom over the state.

"I have been pregnant actually seven times," said Spagnola. "I have two kids."

Her youngest arrived after multiple IVF attempts, but creating her beautiful family took five miscarriages; two had to be aborted because they were not viable.

"I was so lucky I was able to get it," said Spagnola.

While Texas law allows abortion to save the mother's life, she worries about laws tightening and the future of her frozen embryo.

"We don't know what we're going to be made to do with it or if we'll have choices or options and what kinds of decisions will be allowed," said Spagnola.

Austin Fertility and Reproductive Medicine medical director Dr. Shahryar Kavoussi said his IVF patients have been calling, concerned about if the changes will impact their plans or treatment.

"I think there is some concern, obviously, that there might be some potential or possible new laws at some point," said Dr. Kavoussi.

Former prosecutor and Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General's Office Adam Muery said the lack of laws around IVF could make things murky with Roe no longer in place.

"Under the definition of what an individual is now, it includes an unborn child at every stage of gestation," said Muery. "So there's not an exception for whether that unborn child is within the womb of a woman or if it's within a petri dish."

Muery said mishandling of an embryo by the doctor or patient could lead to criminal charges.

"This can raise a pretty, you know, interesting question," said Muery. "Do they have the right to dispose of those embryos?"

He gave another example.

"Say that the freezer system broke down and the embryos were lost," said Muery. "Well, now, was he reckless on how he took care of that individual's life, and if so, that he could be charged criminally."

While there are many scenarios with no clear answer, Muery said most prosecutors wouldn't go after such a case.

"But there are some prosecutors that are more extremist and there are some prosecutors, frankly, that are trying to make a name for themselves," said Muery.

Spagnolo just hopes she can keep the choice of expanding her family.

"You assume that you can make choices about yourself, your kids, your family, your health and it doesn't feel like that's the case anymore," said Spagnola.