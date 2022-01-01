Texas seeks federal aid for COVID-19 testing and treatment

The request follows reports earlier this week that Texas is running low on the antibody treatment that has proved most effective against the omicron variant.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas officials are asking the federal government for increased COVID-19 testing sites and treatment.

The request made Friday follows reports earlier this week that Texas is running low on the antibody treatment that has proved most effective against the surging omicron variant.

The Texas Division for Emergency Management and the Texas Department of State Health Services requested federal resources for more testing locations, increased medical personnel, and more monoclonal antibody treatment.

The health agency on Monday announced that regional infusion centers in five of the state’s largest cities exhausted their supply of the treatment that is most effective against omicron.

As for the testing sites, the state is asking FEMA for federal testing sites in several Texas counties that they say were decided on by positivity rate and hospitalizations. Harris County is on that list. The full list of counties is Bexar, Cameron, Dallas, Harris, Hidalgo, and Tarrant.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been a vocal critic of federal officials' handling of the pandemic and has ordered local entities from mandating mask-wearing and vaccines.