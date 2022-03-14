Growing evidence suggests getting enough sleep is an important part of any diet plan.

Why could sleep be key to losing weight?

We all know sleep is important for our health and mental well-being, but growing evidence suggests it's also important for good eating habits.

According to researchers, not getting enough sleep could make it harder to control cravings.

Scientists looked at brain scans will people shown pictures of unhealthy food. The sleep deprived subjects showed increased activity in areas of the brain associated with reward and pleasure. That suggests not getting enough sleep changes how we see food.

It could also contribute to overeating.

A 2019 study of women who significantly shortened their sleep found they were hungrier the next day.

The research showed they increased their calorie intake by over 12 percent. Doctors believe that's thanks to lower leptin levels in the sleep deprived, which would mean it would take longer to feel full.

So what can you do to get more sleep?

Experts recommend cutting off caffeine after lunch. It can stay in your system a lot longer than most people think.

Also, don’t eat a big meal right before bed. Doctors recommend allowing at least two hours between your last meal and hitting the sheets.