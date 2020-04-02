CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas has one of the highest percentages of amputations in the country due to diabetes, and that's especially true of Nueces County.

However, there is hope for those facing that reality.

Recovering from an amputation, whether it's due to illness or injury, is a life changing event; but treating the whole family, and the whole self, can make a world of difference.

"We want to shine a light and help people get back to their best selves," said Nolan Pounds, Director of Rehabilitation at Post Acute Medical Center.

The road to recovery is not an easy one, and rebuilding strength and mobility are not the only objectives.

"We have a sense of self, whether you have all your limbs or not. When you dream, you have that mindset of the compete self," Pounds said.

At Post Acute Medical Center, the focus is on helping the patient not only rehabilitate their bodies, but to rebuild their lives.

"We're going to give them this mat and a sabana, a bedsheet, and say, 'Here, make this bed,' because that's important," Pounds said. "That's real therapy. We're going to get them back to active daily living."

Undergoing an amputation is physically and emotionally traumatic for the patient and loved ones as well, so educating families is also a priority.

"And that doesn't just hurt the individual, it affects the spouse, the children, the grandchildren," Marketing Director Liliana Macias-Pettis said. "Because there is that, wow, that shock factor. That 'what are we going to do?'"

"We want to be someone who will point them in the right direction, so they can have better self esteem, so they can just get back to living their lives and not be held back by their disability," Macias-Pettis said. "Turn their disability into ability."

Post Acute Medical Center will have a "learning lunch" on Saturday, Feb. 15, to let patients and families know what services and resources are available to them. If you are interested in attending the event, call 361-500-0600.

