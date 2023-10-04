Transitioning into menopause: 'Women don't talk about it enough'

Symptoms that come with perimenopause can be uncomfortable, and some women may not want to talk about it. But, there is help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The period of transition into menopause, called perimenopause, comes with many questions for women.

"We don't talk about it enough, and women don't talk about it enough," Dr. Gregg Silverman said.

There are treatments for symptoms that are associated with perimenopause such as hot flashes, irritability and the changes in the body that go along with decreasing hormones.

"It's time to start talking to your physician if you really have symptoms," Dr. Silverman said. "Women need to get out and say 'look, this is a normal part of your life, a normal part of aging,' and it is time that we sort of get it out from the shadows."

Dr. Silverman suggests women talk to their doctor if they have symptoms like not being able to sleep at night, sexual changes or hot flashes.

"Physicians have been sort of hesitant a little bit to treat medically because there has been studies that come out that show there's a mildly increased risk of certain types of cancers, or a mildly increased risk of blood clots, but in most women who don't smoke or don't have histories of these, sometimes maybe a little bit of estrogen may go a long way," Dr. Silverman said.

Dr. Silverman suggests writing down a list of symptoms to take to your doctor to see if any help is available.

"This is what we are here for, and that's to say 'look, we can reduce these symptoms associated with perimenopause,' they can last years," Dr. Silverman said. "You can start losing estrogen and you can start losing hormonal changes over 3-4 years until you are completely into menopause.

It can be very uncomfortable, so it's time to say 'look, it's a normal part of aging, lets see if we can't do something about the symptoms associated with it.'"

