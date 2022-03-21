Two years to the day: first COVID case confirmed in Nueces County

Mar. 21, 2020, Nueces County confirmed its first positive case of COVID. It's a grim reminder, but also a milestone of how far we've come.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marks the 2-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID case in Nueces County.

The patient, a man between the ages of 45 and 45 had traveled to Houston - where the first cases in Texas were confirmed.

Since then, more than 99,000 people have tested positive for the disease in Nueces County. Nearly 1,200 of our Coastal Bend neighbors have died due to COVID-related complications.

We've come a long way in our fight against the disease with the development of multiple vaccines and antibody treatments. And with these tools, COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are currently falling.

As difficult as these last two years have been, today is a chance for us to look back on how far we've come, and what more there is to be done.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

