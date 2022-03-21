Two years to the day: first COVID case confirmed in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marks the 2-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID case in Nueces County.
The patient, a man between the ages of 45 and 45 had traveled to Houston - where the first cases in Texas were confirmed.
Since then, more than 99,000 people have tested positive for the disease in Nueces County. Nearly 1,200 of our Coastal Bend neighbors have died due to COVID-related complications.
We've come a long way in our fight against the disease with the development of multiple vaccines and antibody treatments. And with these tools, COVID cases, deaths, and hospitalizations are currently falling.
As difficult as these last two years have been, today is a chance for us to look back on how far we've come, and what more there is to be done.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop
- Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.