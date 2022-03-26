Vestido Rojo raises awareness for heart health in the Hispanic community

Join our very own Barbi Leo as she emcees this annual summit for women's heart health!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vestido Rojo is a Go Red Por Tu Corazon conference held by the American Heart Association that celebrates the energy, passion, and power of Hispanic women.

It's taking place today at the Ortiz Center from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and we'll get to see a familiar face! Come join our Barbi Leo as she emcees the event.

Vestido Rojo is an annual conference that helps to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease within the Latina community. The aim is to connect Hispanic women with the information and resources they need to live a heart-healthy life.

Cardiovascular diseases continue to be a woman’s greatest health threat, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. That’s a third of our mothers, sisters and friends.

So come show your support and take care of your heart at Vestido Rojo this Sunday.

