Water line valve replacement causes water boil notice in section of Ingleside

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) let Ingleside officials know they need to put out a water boil notice for portions of the city after a water line valve replacement.
A social media post by the Ingleside Police Department said the valve replacement happened Monday night and everyone living in the following areas should boil their water until further notice:
- 1st St.
- 2nd St.
- 3rd St.
- Avenue C
- Avenue D
- Avenue E
- Avenue F
"To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes," city officials said in a press release. "The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
A press release said residents will be notified when the water boil notice is lifted.
