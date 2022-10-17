What does your headache mean? Getting to the root of the problem

Determining the location of your headache can be a good starting point to figuring out the root of the problem.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Frequent headaches can be an issue for a lot of people.

There are different types of headaches and determining the location of that headache can be a good starting point to figuring out the root of the problem, Dr. Gregg Silverman said.

"The main types of headaches are what's called tension headaches, migraine headaches; you also have sinus headaches and a cluster headache which is a headache that you find generally behind your eyes that occurs rapidly and quite frequently in a short period of time," Silverman said.

Let's break down these different types of headaches and what may cause them.

Tension headaches are generally caused by a muscle strain in the muscles that support your neck and around the temple, Silverman said.

Migraines, Silverman said, are believed to be caused by vascular problems.

Sinus headaches are from a sinus infection and are felt in a different area of your head, Silverman said.

All types of headaches are treated differently and the best way to determine the best treatment is being specific with your doctor.

"Discuss where, and when, and how, and whether not these headaches can be a tight band, or a sharp pin-like, or a pressure sensation, or also the timing of these," Silverman said.