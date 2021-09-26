Do you qualify for the COVID-19 booster shot? Here's what you need to know

Dr. Kim Onufrak said it's important to know who can get theirs right now. Booster shots are currently limited to the Pfizer vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right now, boosters are only available to those who were originally vaccinated with the Pfizer version.



The Corpus Christi Nueces County Public Health District has made booster shots available at every vaccination site across the City and County.

"18 and up if you don't have any chronic medical conditions then you may get one. If you are in a high-risk environment, so if you're a health care worker, if you're a teacher, one of the guidelines say that maybe if you work at a supermarket," Onufrak said.

Additionally, Onufrak said even retail employees who are in contact with many people also qualify for a booster dose.

"You just need to make sure that it's six months from your second dose," Onufrak said

According to Onufrak booster shots are currently limited to the Pfizer vaccine.

"Right now, is only available for Pfizer, so if you have Moderna in the past, you have to wait,” Onufrak said.

Experts say different vaccines cannot be mixed, however in the meantime Onufrak hopes those who aren't vaccinated yet come through for themselves and their family.

Lonnie Tinney, a father who brought his child to get vaccinated said he’s just doing what’s best for this son.