TYLER, Texas — Tens of millions of Americans have lost jobs because of COVID-19. Losing a paycheck is a big concern for them, but so is losing health insurance.

During a pandemic, having access to a doctor after a job loss may be more important than usual.

Ben Gonzalez, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Insurance, says people who have lost jobs during the pandemic have a few options.

“For a young person,” Gonzalez said, “if you’re under 26, talk to your parents. If they have coverage, you may be able to get on with them.”

Gonzalez adds that many couples get their insurance through their own employers, so if only one spouse loses their job, they may be able to get on the other’s insurance plan. He says the working family member should talk to their human resources department about making that adjustment.

If someone needs a new policy, however, Gonzalez says there are two main routes to consider.

The first option is to elect to take COBRA coverage. COBRA is a federal law that lets workers keep the same insurance policy for up to a year and a half after they quit or lose their job. The State of Texas offers state continuation for an additional six months, as well.

“Of course, you will have to pay that full premium, and that can actually be a lot of money,” Gonzalez stated. “That can be shocking to some people who had that coverage subsidized by their employer, or maybe paid in full by their employer, and then they see that it’s thousands of dollars.”

Employers have to notify their health insurer within 30 days of someone leaving their job or being let go. The insurance company will then send them information about how to keep their plan, but the laid-off worker usually has 60 days to accept or decline. The main benefit of using COBRA, Gonzalez says, is continuity of care.

“That can be important for people that have had, that have health needs,” Gonzalez explained. “They can’t have any kind of break in that insurance. They have existing conditions that they need to maintain care for. So, COBRA may be your best option, there.”

The other way to go is to buy an individual plan, either directly through an insurance company or by using the online marketplace at HealthCare.Gov. That website allows people to pick plans in accordance with the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

“And, typically, that’s only available during open enrollment in the fall,” Gonzalez said. “But, if you were getting your health coverage at work, and that’s why you’re without it now--you’ve lost it because you’ve lost a job—that creates a special enrollment time where you can go ahead and get on that plan.”

The federal government will pay part of the cost of the health care plan, based on the applicant’s household size and income level. Many self-employed workers, part-time workers and gig workers already had subsidized insurance plans through the marketplace before the coronavirus hit. Gonzalez says they should quickly log into their accounts if they lost hours or were laid off.

“You want to report that to the HealthCare.Gov [website], let them know that your income has fallen, and you may be able to get some additional help paying that premium,” Gonzalez said.

If a person loses their job, they have to apply at HealthCare.gov within 60 days of being let go. If they do not meet that deadline, they will have to wait until the open enrollment period in the fall in order to sign up.

Gonzalez said anyone with questions about insurance should contact the Texas Department of Insurance at 1-800-242-3539.