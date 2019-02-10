CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The month of October marks the start of open enrollment for many insurance plans, including Medicare, and according to experts, because of some new healthcare laws in place, some may actually qualify for lower-cost insurance.

For those over 65 years of age, the deadline for open enrollment is Oct. 15. For those under 65, the deadline is Nov. 1.

Will Heavin with Leavitt Group Insurance said getting health insurance can be a little confusing, especially with all the recent changes in healthcare. That's why he says now is the perfect time to ask about your options.

"I think it's important to understand that quality of healthcare on the marketplace is similar to what we have working for a large employer, whereas if you buy a plan outside the marketplace, they don't have to have the same coverages that a marketplace plan has," Heavin said.

Heavin said it is wise to look at the marketplace for insurance first, but a lot of people do no do that, and even more, just do without insurance since the uninsured are no longer fined for not having it.

"Well in Corpus Christi, Nueces County specifically, we have one in three that are uninsured, and the reason it's so high is that only 48-percent offer health insurance," Heavin said.

Heavin said the percentage of uninsured goes up to nearly 50-percent in the more rural counties like Kleberg, Bee and Jim Wells counties.

While the penalties for not having insurance no longer exist, Heavin sums it up this way.

"It's not the $95 we used to have to pay," Heavin said. "It's needing healthcare and not having access to healthcare. That's the true penalty."

