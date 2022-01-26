Where to get a free N95 mask in the Coastal Bend

Walgreens across the Coastal Bend are expected to see inventory in their stores on Friday, Jan. 28.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting areas across the Coastal Bend, some local pharmacies are offering free masks in the coming days.

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the federal government has stepped in to send 400 million N95 masks to pharmacies and grocery stores.

Residents will have many options available to them when masks arrive in the Coastal Bend. CVS Pharmacy will have masks available as early as Jan. 27. In a statement form CVS Health, inventory is limited to three masks per person, while supplies last.

Walgreens across the Coastal Bend are expected to see inventory in their stores on Friday, Jan. 28. In a statement from Walgreens, participating stores will have sings outside their establishments to indicate availability.

While H-E-B sent a statement saying that they are also part of the initiative, a date has not yet been provided. According to the statement they "will have more information when we receive shipment."

Walmart is expected to receive masks late next week at select Sam's Club and Walmart locations.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.