HOUSTON — It’s time for safe and sound – we're helping protect your family when it comes to everything from recalls to the latest illness making the rounds.

This morning - we're talking flu season.

If you've visited the grocery store or pharmacy recently you've probably seen the signs! Flu vaccines are ready to go. But if it seems early to you, you're not alone!

A lot of people are wondering – “If I get the shot now, will it last all flu season? Or will i need to get another one before it's all said and done.”

The Center for Disease Control says it's too early to tell how this year's season will shape up but they think you should get your shot as early as possible.

And the experts we heard from say, no, getting that shot now doesn't mean you'll need another one later.

But the say there is one catch.

If you have a kid between 6 months old and 8 years old, they need two rounds of the flu shot with about a month between them.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM