ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Life isn't always easy, but sometimes the smallest message of encouragement can help you push through.

Tiffany Mills knows that first hand. After her own struggle with mental health, she's come up with a way to help others in her community.

"I can't change the world, but if I can help or save one person, I've changed their world and that's enough for me," Tiffany Mills said.

She's placing signs with positive messages around downtown St. Pete. On Christmas Day she put out a bunch she had been making for months. There are about 50 in Pinellas County at parks, intersections and shopping plazas.

"I put up all the signs yesterday. I try really hard to do the best I can. It's hard, but I love it and I know I'm making a difference," Mills said.

Many of the signs have the suicide prevention hotline on the back. She hopes people will pick up the phone and make a call before making a decision that could change their life forever.

"Holidays can be hard, so if you needed to hear that you're loved, if you were looking for a sign that you matter, if you just needed some encouragement, just know that you're amazing," Mills said.

The CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay says the pain someone who is suicidal feels is overbearing. Seeing a sign like Tiffany's could stop them from making a decision they could regret.

"You're going down one path and then you see something and that could be all it takes to really provide you a little glimmer of hope. At the end of the day that's really what people are looking for. that glimmer of hope that things are going to end," Clara Reynolds said.

Tiffany is planning to expand her idea and make it easier for people in the community to join and make positive messages. She'll be holding a sign making event in the future with Tour de Pizza in St. Pete to raise funds for better materials.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

