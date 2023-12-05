Hear what your neighbors are saying about the deaf and hard of hearing

The Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) invites all members of the deaf community to their annual Better Speech and Hearing Month event and open house celebration.

This event will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00am-2:00pm at the DHHC in Corpus Christi. It is designed to raise awareness of issues surrounding communication around speech or hearing.

This event will be held on Saturday, May 13th from 10:00am-2:00pm at the DHHC in Corpus Christi. It is designed to raise awareness of issues surrounding communication around speech or hearing.

Participants can enjoy refreshments, product demos, free hearing screenings, and a variety of agencies that have resources to help those with hearing loss. Free raffle tickets will be given away for the chance to win a pair of hearing aids.

For more information about this event or the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, email Alex Pena at apena@deafhhcenter.org or call 361-993-1154.

