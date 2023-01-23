Backyard chicken craze comes with health warnings

If you are looking to raise your own chicks to lay eggs fighting off rising egg costs, consider these health warnings first.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Backyard poultry can carry Salmonella germs that can make you sick. Dr. Gregg Silverman joined First Edition live to discuss his experience raising chickens and what you should look out for.

The Centers for Disease Control says there were 1,230 illnesses reported in 2022, 225 people hospitalized, two deaths, and 49 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico reporting issues with Salmonella.

Dr. Silverman said fecal matter from chickens is the biggest culprit and other foreign bodies on them you need to be mindful of.

