COVID-19 vaccines to hit the Coastal Bend as early as next Monday, December 14th.

Christus Spohn Shoreline and the Corpus Christi Medical Center will be the first in South Texas to receive roughly 6,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A cure for this pandemic will reach the Coastal Bend soon with many wondering how it will roll out to the medical community and general public.

3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez showed us the timeline, how many of the shots will be available and when to expect your dose.

They could be here as early as next Monday, December 14th.That is enough for about 3,000 people.

"There are only enough for the health care workers sitting at the bedside of the COVID-19 patients."

Annette Rodriguez, with the health district, said the vaccines are first reserved for those face to face with the deadly virus.

"Hospital staff working with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19, EMS providers who engage in 911 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport."

Rodriguez said help is on the way.

"Don't think 'ohhh well there's a vaccine. It's already at the hospital'. That's not for the general population. That is for the front line workers that are actually working with the COVID patients to help protect them because they put their lives at risk everyday with every COVID patient that's sitting there next to them."

More Vaccines will become available to the general public as the weeks and months pass.

Rodriguez even added they are safe.

"These vaccines would not be approved by FDA if they weren't safe"

To make you feel more comfortable, Nueces County officials will be using the 'app,' 'v-safe by VAERS to track any side effects.

This is for the ones who are vaccinated first.

The app they will be using also provides personalized health check-ins via text and surveys.

