CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Day of the Woman is part of an ongoing effort by the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to encourage and empower women to take control of their unique health care needs.

The event is free and open to the public. The 2023 topic will cover Alzheimers, brain and physical health. The speakers will be Dr. Jim Ray and Dr. Jentry Williams.

Jim Ray is the Executive Director of The Neurodegeneration Consortium (NDC) and is the Co-Director of both MD Anderson’s Cancer Neuroscience Program and their NeuroHealth Initiative. The NDC is a collaboration between investigators at several leading institutions and the drug discovery center at MD Anderson whose mission is to slow, stop, or reverse Alzheimer and Dementia and related neurodegenerative diseases.

Jentry Williams will share how mindful movement affects mental health and overall emotional wellbeing. Williams is a 2011 graduate of the Doctor of Physical Therapy Program at TTUHSC in Amarillo. Williams is a fully-certified STOTT Pilates instructor and is passionate about the benefits of Pilates in physical therapy practice.

“We are proud to help host this outstanding event,” said Gloria Hicks, a Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health National Advisory Board member from Corpus Christi. “Helping people take better care of themselves enables them to then take great care of their families. This event with remarkable speakers and pivotal topics will provide substantial pearls of wisdom and discussion for our area women.”

