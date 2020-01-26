CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors are testing possible cases in Waco and College Station the newest Coronavirus has not officially been confirmed in the state of Texas.

3News spoke with local doctors about what Coastal Bend residents should look out for.

After talking to the experts 3News learned that there are many strains of the Coronavirus.

Even though this new one has already hit the United States, it has not made it's way to the Coastal Bend.

They're calling this one the 'NCORONA2019'. Driscoll's Director of Infectious Diseases Doctor Jamie Fergie says that since it's such a new virus, there is still a lot medical experts don't know.

He says Driscoll Children's Hospital tests for four different kinds of Coronaviruses and patients come in year round with different strains of it but not the one that's infected hundreds in china and two in the U.S.

Doctor Fergie says symptoms don't differ too much from the flu. They look almost identical. So far, there is no vaccine for this new virus.

"It's nothing in relation to the number of people who die with the flu. You can have, in the United States, you can have 30,000, 50,000, 70,000 deaths due to flu" said Fergie. Doctor Fergie says South Texans should be more concerned about the Flu and he reminds us that thousands of people in the U.S. die annually to the seasonal Flu. He says getting your Flu Shot is the best way to protect yourself.

While the 'NCORONA2019' is not in the Coastal Bend, Flu season is here and in full affect.

