Latest studies reveal more damaging findings on energy drinks and impacts on your heart; especially when mixing with alcohol

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Journal of the American Heart Association says energy drinks have been linked to an increase in emergency room visits and deaths. The group was aiming to see the impact of energy drinks on electrocardiographic and hemodynamic parameters in young healthy volunteers.
Click here for the full study.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
- Craigslist car scam puts Corpus Christi family out 20K; investigation showed car was also stolen
- More than 80 people cited, 13 arrested in Prime Time gameroom bust
- New STAAR test moves online, removes promotion requirement and some stress for parents, students
- Calallen women sees unexpected 16K demolition bill after saving neighbor from tragic house fire
- Five projects approved for Downtown Corpus Christi including luxury bar, hotel
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.