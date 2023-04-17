x
Your Health

Latest studies reveal more damaging findings on energy drinks and impacts on your heart; especially when mixing with alcohol

When caffeine is consumed in excess, it can do more than temporarily raise your heart rate. It may also increase your blood pressure and trigger anxiety.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Journal of the American Heart Association says energy drinks have been linked to an increase in emergency room visits and deaths. The group was aiming to see the impact of energy drinks on electrocardiographic and hemodynamic parameters in young healthy volunteers. 

Click here for the full study.

