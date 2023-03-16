x
Fighting off fatigue caused by Daylight Saving time clock change

There are a few things you are probably doing that are making your groggy morning worse. Dr. Salim Surani explained how to turn things around and get back on track.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Almost a week later and Daylight Saving Time is still messing with your internal engine! Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to show you what you are doing wrong, what to avoid, and how to turn your groggy sleep into peaceful slumber.

