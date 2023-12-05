Finding H.O.P.E. with help from the CCISD

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is hosting the HOPE (Helping Others Through Prevention and Education) Mental Health Symposium from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Mary Carroll High School.
This is a free event open for the public to enjoy community vendors and student performances.
Breakout sessions will be available for students and parents to learn how to build and develop healthy coping skills, self-care, and mental health first aid techniques.
For more information about this event, call 361-878-2680 or visit the school district website by clicking here.
