Finding H.O.P.E. with help from the CCISD

The CCISD is hosting the HOPE (Helping Others Through Prevention and Education) Mental Health Symposium from 5:30-7:30pm on Thursday, May 18th at Mary Carroll High.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Independent School District is hosting the HOPE (Helping Others Through Prevention and Education) Mental Health Symposium from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Mary Carroll High School.

This is a free event open for the public to enjoy community vendors and student performances.

Breakout sessions will be available for students and parents to learn how to build and develop healthy coping skills, self-care, and mental health first aid techniques.

For more information about this event, call 361-878-2680 or visit the school district website by clicking here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.