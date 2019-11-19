CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health Department and Mission 911 are providing free health screenings for their tenants and the community.

Blood sugar and body mass can be checked out.

Mission 911 is a shelter dedicated to getting their tenants back on their feet by providing a place to live and a meal to eat.

Tony Reyes is the founder and CEO of Mission 911 and is asking the community to continue donating food and clothing. Especially with the holidays coming up, Reyes wants his 15 residents to feel at home.

Mission 911 leans on fundraisers and donations to continue functioning.

December, Friday the 13th, Mission 911 will be hosting a Golf Tournament. Proceeds stay within the shelter.

For more information on Mission 911, head over to their website here.

