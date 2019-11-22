CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flu season is in full effect!

The experts stopped by 3News studios this morning and told us that getting the flu shot can potentially save your life. Dr. Onufrak is a health physician and works in the ER. She said that two to five people come in each shift with the flu this time of year.

"Studies show the ones that are in the hospital, the ones that die from the flu are the ones that are not vaccinated," said Onufrak.

Dr. Onufrak also said that typically people 65 years and older along with children 5 years and younger are the most vulnerable when it comes to getting the flu.

