Free community health fair targets those with low to no insurance in the Coastal Bend

A partnership between the Island University and YMCA is leading to the a family-filled health day at the Garcia Arts & Education center Saturday, November 5, 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi along with the YMCA are proud to host a free Community Health Fair Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center on 2021 Agnes Street.

The YMCA encourages you to be active and live a healthier lifestyle with your family. Join them for a day of healthy, fun activities that celebrate kids.

The event will have goodie bags, prize giveaways, healthy snacks, and free health screenings. Also, an obstacle course, community partner booths, Zumba, and youth activities with prizes to follow.

You can call 361-825-3600 or visit here to learn more.

